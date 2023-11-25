|
WATCH: Former President Donald Trump arrives at Clemson-South Carolina game
The eagerly awaited clash between Clemson and South Carolina is about to kick off on Saturday night.
To add to the pregame festivities, former President Donald Trump arrived in Columbia alongside security roughly 20 minutes before the game commenced. It's still uncertain whether he's cheering for the Gamecocks or Tigers, or if his presence is a strategy simply to secure more votes ahead of the South Carolina primary. Catch the video below, courtesy of Fox Carolina: Former President Donald Trump has arrived ahead of kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium. pic.twitter.com/0RfJELLJvz Some of the fans in attendance waiting to try to get a peek at Trump: NOW: Massive crowd awaiting for President Trump to arrive at the Clemson vs. South Carolina College football game. Trump hanging out in one of the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium: Trump in Willy B pic.twitter.com/O1RILJ2Dqb Happening Now: President Trump makes his way into the stadium to watch the Clemson vs. South Carolina College football game.
They’re chanting, “U-S-A!” pic.twitter.com/RUt5ok22qB
Crowd goes wild! pic.twitter.com/e03EmACe8g
To add to the pregame festivities, former President Donald Trump arrived in Columbia alongside security roughly 20 minutes before the game commenced.
It's still uncertain whether he's cheering for the Gamecocks or Tigers, or if his presence is a strategy simply to secure more votes ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Catch the video below, courtesy of Fox Carolina:
Former President Donald Trump has arrived ahead of kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium. pic.twitter.com/0RfJELLJvz— Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) November 26, 2023
Some of the fans in attendance waiting to try to get a peek at Trump:
NOW: Massive crowd awaiting for President Trump to arrive at the Clemson vs. South Carolina College football game.
Trump hanging out in one of the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium:
Trump in Willy B pic.twitter.com/O1RILJ2Dqb— Icecoldhonke (@icecoldhonke) November 26, 2023
Happening Now: President Trump makes his way into the stadium to watch the Clemson vs. South Carolina College football game.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now