WATCH: Former President Donald Trump arrives at Clemson-South Carolina game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 25 19:21

The eagerly awaited clash between Clemson and South Carolina is about to kick off on Saturday night.

To add to the pregame festivities, former President Donald Trump arrived in Columbia alongside security roughly 20 minutes before the game commenced.

It's still uncertain whether he's cheering for the Gamecocks or Tigers, or if his presence is a strategy simply to secure more votes ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Catch the video below, courtesy of Fox Carolina:

Some of the fans in attendance waiting to try to get a peek at Trump:

Trump hanging out in one of the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium:

