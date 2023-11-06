|
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video celebrating Dabo Swinney's all-time Clemson wins record
2023 Nov 6 18:27- -
Clemson Football released a heartfelt video on Monday celebrating coach
Dabo Swinney's 166th win that made him Clemson's all-time leader in victories.
"No matter what’s behind us, good or bad, in the rearview mirror, it’s always about what’s next," Swinney said in the video. The following video was narrated by Tyler Grisham, Thomas Austin, Tajh Boyd, DeAndre McDaniel and C.J. Spiller. Check out the video below: 166 victories and counting.
But the memories made along the way? Countless. pic.twitter.com/K5vkMTDtoK
166 victories and counting.
Tags: Clemson Football