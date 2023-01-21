WATCH: Trevor Lawrence waits in tunnel to encourage teammates after playoff loss

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It was an impressive season for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they took the next step despite losing to the talented Kansas City Chiefs in the 27-20 playoff loss on Saturday.

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence showed all season what a great franchise quarterback he is and after the game, he showed that what a classy leader looks like too.

After the hard-fought loss, Lawrence was walking to the locker room but stopped to congratulate and encourage his fellow teammates.

Check it out below:

Trevor Lawrence exited the field after his first playoff loss and (attempted, before being encouraged to exit by security) waited to congratulate each of his teammates



Got +75% of them



Leadership until the very end. Salute, 16 🫡#DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PsvKmGFBqH — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 22, 2023

Lawrence tweeted the following message to his fans: "Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back."