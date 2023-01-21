CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence waits in tunnel to encourage teammates after playoff loss
2023 Jan 21, Sat 22:31

It was an impressive season for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they took the next step despite losing to the talented Kansas City Chiefs in the 27-20 playoff loss on Saturday.

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence showed all season what a great franchise quarterback he is and after the game, he showed that what a classy leader looks like too.

After the hard-fought loss, Lawrence was walking to the locker room but stopped to congratulate and encourage his fellow teammates.

Lawrence tweeted the following message to his fans: "Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back."

