WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Tom Allen as Clemson's defensive coordinator
2025 Jan 15 13:56- -
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney introduced Tom Allen as the new defensive coordinator on Wednesday afternoon.
Allen shared that Clemson's reputation in the coaching community and the proximity of his family, including some grandchildren, to the Carolinas were two significant factors in his decision to move to Tiger Town from Penn State. "For me, it's about stopping the run," Allen said about his defensive philosophy. Watch the press conference below:
Allen shared that Clemson's reputation in the coaching community and the proximity of his family, including some grandchildren, to the Carolinas were two significant factors in his decision to move to Tiger Town from Penn State.
"For me, it's about stopping the run," Allen said about his defensive philosophy.
Watch the press conference below:
Welcome to the family, coach. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/07Y0bn3brp— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 15, 2025
