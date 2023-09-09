CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson locker room celebration after 66-17 win over Charleston Southern

WATCH: Clemson locker room celebration after 66-17 win over Charleston Southern
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 9 18:52

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team struggled early but ended up manhandling Charleston Southern 66-17 on Saturday afternoon.

After the game, the Tigers let loose and celebrated in the locker room after 42-0 second half in which a school-record 117 players got to see action.

Check out the celebration below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-game press conference after win over Charleston Southern
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-game press conference after win over Charleston Southern
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
Clemson-FAU Vegas odds
Clemson-FAU Vegas odds
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week