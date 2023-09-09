|
WATCH: Clemson locker room celebration after 66-17 win over Charleston Southern
2023 Sep 9 18:52- -
They win, they dance.
The Clemson football team struggled early but ended up manhandling Charleston Southern 66-17 on Saturday afternoon. After the game, the Tigers let loose and celebrated in the locker room after 42-0 second half in which a school-record 117 players got to see action. Check out the celebration below: The vibes - are high. pic.twitter.com/ByyVUYxvNh
The Clemson football team struggled early but ended up manhandling Charleston Southern 66-17 on Saturday afternoon.
After the game, the Tigers let loose and celebrated in the locker room after 42-0 second half in which a school-record 117 players got to see action.
Check out the celebration below:
The vibes - are high. pic.twitter.com/ByyVUYxvNh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 9, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football