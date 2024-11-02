WATCH: Clemson fans throw debris onto field after questionable call

Clemson fans were frustrated by the call and the play on the field, so a few threw trash, mostly water bottles, onto the field.

Swinney said after the game that he thought that his team got the onside kick.

"They saw something different," Swinney said about the refs. "We thought we had possession of the play, on the ball, on the ground. Play’s over. I guess they saw something different in Charlotte, wherever they look at the reviews."

Louisville scored on the very next play against a tired Clemson defense.

