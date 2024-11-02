CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson fans throw debris onto field after questionable call

2024 Nov 2

Clemson appeared to recover an onside kick late during Saturday's game against Louisville. However, the replay review confirmed that Louisville recovered the crucial onside kick that could have made the game interesting.

Clemson fans were frustrated by the call and the play on the field, so a few threw trash, mostly water bottles, onto the field.

Swinney said after the game that he thought that his team got the onside kick.

"They saw something different," Swinney said about the refs. "We thought we had possession of the play, on the ball, on the ground. Play’s over. I guess they saw something different in Charlotte, wherever they look at the reviews."

Louisville scored on the very next play against a tired Clemson defense.

Check it out below:

