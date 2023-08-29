CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik surprises teammates with Beats by Dre headphones

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 29, Tue 15:21

The popular headphone company Beats by Dre signed a deal with 15 college football players, including starting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, to be part of their 'Beats Class' of 2023.

Klubnik surprised his teammates with a pair of headphones during practice.

Obviously, his teammates were thrilled.

Check it out in the following video:

