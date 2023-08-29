WATCH: Cade Klubnik surprises teammates with Beats by Dre headphones

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The popular headphone company Beats by Dre signed a deal with 15 college football players, including starting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, to be part of their 'Beats Class' of 2023. Klubnik surprised his teammates with a pair of headphones during practice. Obviously, his teammates were thrilled. Check it out in the following video: Beets? No. Beats? Yes.@CadeKlubnikQB had a surprise for the team 🎧 pic.twitter.com/nPKtWAW4mQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 29, 2023

