WATCH: Cade Klubnik surprises teammates with Beats by Dre headphones
2023 Aug 29, Tue 15:21- -
The popular headphone company Beats by Dre signed a deal with 15 college football players, including starting Clemson quarterback
Cade Klubnik, to be part of their 'Beats Class' of 2023.
Klubnik surprised his teammates with a pair of headphones during practice. Obviously, his teammates were thrilled. Check it out in the following video: Beets? No. Beats? Yes.@CadeKlubnikQB had a surprise for the team 🎧 pic.twitter.com/nPKtWAW4mQ
Beets? No. Beats? Yes.@CadeKlubnikQB had a surprise for the team 🎧 pic.twitter.com/nPKtWAW4mQ— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 29, 2023
