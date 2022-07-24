WATCH: Meet the Clemson offense's freshmen

WATCH: Cade Klubnik, Clemson offense freshmen talk Tiger football for first time on campus

Clemson camp is right around the corner and the newest members of the Tiger football team talked the latest with TigerNet for the first time since arriving on campus.

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense were all available to break down where they're at going into the next stage of the 2022 campaign.

Check out the first part of interviews from a Dear Old Clemson NIL collective event: