WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation

TigerNet Staff by

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked about the quarterback situation and the offensive performance in Clemson's 39-10 ACC title win over North Carolina on Saturday night.

"As I've said in the past, we will never regret on anything that we have decided on doing with the quarterback position," Streeter said. "There is no question about it, DJ is the leader of our team. Our guys do a great job rallying around him. It was just an unfortunate week last week (loss to rival South Carolina)."