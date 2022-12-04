CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
2022 Dec 4, Sun 01:32

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked about the quarterback situation and the offensive performance in Clemson's 39-10 ACC title win over North Carolina on Saturday night.

"As I've said in the past, we will never regret on anything that we have decided on doing with the quarterback position," Streeter said. "There is no question about it, DJ is the leader of our team. Our guys do a great job rallying around him. It was just an unfortunate week last week (loss to rival South Carolina)."

Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 TigerNet News
spacer Then he is a fool
 STERLING®
spacer He's simply not telling the truth ...
 mrmatt
spacer Re: Then he is a fool
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 tiger6
spacer Well that makes two out of hundreds of thousands
 tmitchell27®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 spiderman_x10®
spacer LOL of course he doesn’t.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Notice the Freudian slip where he said DJ ‘was’
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 badkitty85
spacer Only a fool has no regrets and I'm not a fool. -George Gallo***
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 tigerphils
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 thebravetiger®
spacer How can he publicly say otherwise?
 RC Tiger®
spacer Re: How can he publicly say otherwise?
 tigerphils
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 9 Lives
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 QBVII
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Brandon Streeter has "no regrets" on QB situation
 QBVII
spacer Obviously his pants are on fire***
 CM Shack®
