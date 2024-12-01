Updated Clemson postseason projections

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

After weeks of tiebreaker talk and Playoff at-large scenarios tossed around, the calculus for Clemson is simple when it comes to college football's ultimate postseason destination: win and you're in. After rival South Carolina dealt a crushing blow to the Tigers' at-large chances, Syracuse's upset of No. 6 Miami Saturday sent Clemson to the ACC Championship versus ACC-unbeaten SMU next week in friendly territory at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium (8 p.m./ABC/7-0 all-time in ACCCG there). Where the Tigers could end up after a win is more up in the air than previous projections, after dropping to 9-3, where they could now be the last conference champion required to be in the 12-team field, and therefore, possibly ranked as the last seeded team, at No. 12. The difference in finishing ahead of a Mountain West champion (No. 11 Boise State v. No 22 UNLV in last CFP poll) or Big 12 champion (No. 16 Arizona State and No. 18 Iowa State) is the difference between a tough first-round road trip or a bye to the quarterfinal round and a Peach Bowl bid. The next CFP rankings will come on Tuesday. CBS projects that No. 12-seed, currently Miami, heading to Texas after a projected Georgia win in the SEC title game. CBS' Jerry Palm predicts Clemson to face Big 12 runner-up Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando. After opening at +1.5, Clemson is now a 2.5-point underdog to SMU. Also picking a loss to SMU in Charlotte, 247Sports predicts a trip out West to the Holiday Bowl and facing Washington State. None of the 13 ESPN Playoff predictors see Clemson upsetting the Mustangs, but eight do see South Carolina nabbing an at-large spot. ESPN's Playoff Predictor bumped the Tigers' CFP chances to 42% with the win-and-in scenario ahead of them now. ESPN sees Clemson dropping to where it was the previous week, at No. 17, in the new CFP rankings ($). SMU is seen as the new No. 8, which could leave them in some danger with a potential loss to the Tigers. Sporting News picks a close-to-home Charlotte return for the Tigers in the Jan. 3 Duke's Mayo Bowl, versus Iowa. Bowl projections - 12/1 CBS: Pop-Tarts Bowl v. Iowa State 247Sports: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State Sporting News: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Iowa College Football Network: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU. ESPN ($): Kyle Bongura - Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State; Mark Schlabach - Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State

