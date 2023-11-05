Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame

Where could the Tigers go?

Both of ESPN's prognosticators send Clemson to El Paso, Texas, and a Sun Bowl Pac-12 battle with either Southern Cal or DJ Uiagalelei and the Oregon State Beavers.

CBS Sports also sends Clemson West of the Mississippi River and also with an Oregon State matchup in San Diego's Holiday Bowl.

247Sports' pick is much closer to home, in Charlotte's Duke's Mayo Bowl and a meeting with Auburn.

"Want a well-attended bowl game? Get a red-hot Auburn and Clemson meeting in Charlotte and there would be serious attention paid to this one from both sides," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Auburn has won consecutive games to pull to 5-4 overall in Freeze's first campaign with the Iron Bowl looming in a few weeks while the Tigers snapped a losing skid with a 31-23 triumph over Notre Dame on Saturday. The Gator and Pop-Tarts Bowl would also be in play for the Tigers with an 8-4 finish."

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is on December 27 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, while the Holiday Bowl is at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX that same day.

The Sun Bowl is on December 29 and airs at 2 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Full ACC bowl schedule

Bowl Game Game Date Game Time (ET) Network Matchup

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Fri., Dec. 22, 2023 6:30 p.m. ESPN TBD

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Sat., Dec. 23, 2023 Noon ABC TBD

Military Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 2:00 p.m. ESPN TBD

Duke's Mayo Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 5:30 p.m. ESPN TBD

SDCUU Holiday Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 8:00 p.m. FOX TBD

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 11:00 a.m. ESPN TBD

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 2:15 p.m. ESPN TBD

Pop-Tarts Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 5:45 p.m. ESPN TBD

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 Noon ESPN TBD

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. CBS TBD

Reliaquest Bowl Mon., Jan. 1, 2024 Noon ESPN2 TBD