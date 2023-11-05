|
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Clemson sits a win away from clinching bowl eligibility with three regular-season contests left after a 31-23 upset of No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.
Where could the Tigers go?
Both of ESPN's prognosticators send Clemson to El Paso, Texas, and a Sun Bowl Pac-12 battle with either Southern Cal or DJ Uiagalelei and the Oregon State Beavers.
CBS Sports also sends Clemson West of the Mississippi River and also with an Oregon State matchup in San Diego's Holiday Bowl.
247Sports' pick is much closer to home, in Charlotte's Duke's Mayo Bowl and a meeting with Auburn.
"Want a well-attended bowl game? Get a red-hot Auburn and Clemson meeting in Charlotte and there would be serious attention paid to this one from both sides," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Auburn has won consecutive games to pull to 5-4 overall in Freeze's first campaign with the Iron Bowl looming in a few weeks while the Tigers snapped a losing skid with a 31-23 triumph over Notre Dame on Saturday. The Gator and Pop-Tarts Bowl would also be in play for the Tigers with an 8-4 finish."
The Duke's Mayo Bowl is on December 27 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, while the Holiday Bowl is at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX that same day.
The Sun Bowl is on December 29 and airs at 2 p.m. Eastern on CBS.
Full ACC bowl schedule
Bowl Game Game Date Game Time (ET) Network Matchup
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Fri., Dec. 22, 2023 6:30 p.m. ESPN TBD
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Sat., Dec. 23, 2023 Noon ABC TBD
Military Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 2:00 p.m. ESPN TBD
Duke's Mayo Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 5:30 p.m. ESPN TBD
SDCUU Holiday Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 8:00 p.m. FOX TBD
Wasabi Fenway Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 11:00 a.m. ESPN TBD
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 2:15 p.m. ESPN TBD
Pop-Tarts Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 5:45 p.m. ESPN TBD
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 Noon ESPN TBD
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. CBS TBD
Reliaquest Bowl Mon., Jan. 1, 2024 Noon ESPN2 TBD
