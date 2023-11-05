CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson has bowl projections from the Carolinas to the West Coast.
Clemson has bowl projections from the Carolinas to the West Coast.

Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
by - 2023 Nov 5 14:15

Clemson sits a win away from clinching bowl eligibility with three regular-season contests left after a 31-23 upset of No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Where could the Tigers go?

Both of ESPN's prognosticators send Clemson to El Paso, Texas, and a Sun Bowl Pac-12 battle with either Southern Cal or DJ Uiagalelei and the Oregon State Beavers.

CBS Sports also sends Clemson West of the Mississippi River and also with an Oregon State matchup in San Diego's Holiday Bowl.

247Sports' pick is much closer to home, in Charlotte's Duke's Mayo Bowl and a meeting with Auburn.

"Want a well-attended bowl game? Get a red-hot Auburn and Clemson meeting in Charlotte and there would be serious attention paid to this one from both sides," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Auburn has won consecutive games to pull to 5-4 overall in Freeze's first campaign with the Iron Bowl looming in a few weeks while the Tigers snapped a losing skid with a 31-23 triumph over Notre Dame on Saturday. The Gator and Pop-Tarts Bowl would also be in play for the Tigers with an 8-4 finish."

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is on December 27 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, while the Holiday Bowl is at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX that same day.

The Sun Bowl is on December 29 and airs at 2 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Full ACC bowl schedule

Bowl Game Game Date Game Time (ET) Network Matchup

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Fri., Dec. 22, 2023 6:30 p.m. ESPN TBD

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Sat., Dec. 23, 2023 Noon ABC TBD

Military Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 2:00 p.m. ESPN TBD

Duke's Mayo Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 5:30 p.m. ESPN TBD

SDCUU Holiday Bowl Wed., Dec. 27, 2023 8:00 p.m. FOX TBD

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 11:00 a.m. ESPN TBD

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 2:15 p.m. ESPN TBD

Pop-Tarts Bowl Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 5:45 p.m. ESPN TBD

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 Noon ESPN TBD

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. CBS TBD

Reliaquest Bowl Mon., Jan. 1, 2024 Noon ESPN2 TBD

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV announced
Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV announced
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts