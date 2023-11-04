|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 15 Notre Dame
Clemson defeated No. 15 Notre Dame 31-23 inside Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Now the winningest coach in Clemson history. Simply amazing.
Congratulations, Coach Swinney! pic.twitter.com/dSvW1P8XwI
Shame Clemson could've played like this all year. The recruits were there though and this win helps stabilize the program.
He’ll have to live with that the rest of his life with only his NIL money, his Wake degree, his awesome rib necklace and his incredible hair and good looks to comfort him.
Congratulations, Coach Swinney 🧡 pic.twitter.com/E3ig9CcWg9
Dabo Swinney 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AbnI15CveW
He called his play “unacceptable.”
“If you guys want to blame anyone, put it on me. I played very poor today. Didn’t play well enough to be a winning quarterback, to be a winning football team.” pic.twitter.com/Xq3iwBZtC7
Check out some of the social media reactions on X of the impressive win by the Tigers:
Clemson beats Notre Dame. That's why you pay Dabo $11.5 million, Ty-lur.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 4, 2023
Just a kid from Pelham.
Swinney went BYOG 2023 version with his postgame comments. https://t.co/T2zOJCTPqm— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) November 4, 2023
Clemson gets the stop, ballgame pic.twitter.com/TsfBp26HuT— Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) November 4, 2023
Clemson and Notre Dame are such confusing teams— Nico (@elitetakes_) November 4, 2023
I can tell you this Clemson season has absolutely aged us all— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 4, 2023
With his 166th win, Dabo Swinney has officially passed Frank Howard to become the winningest coach in Clemson history.
CLEMSON GETS THE STOP!!!! pic.twitter.com/CQK1HaYWlW— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 4, 2023
Clemson D comes up big time on that last drive, and really the entire game. Did a heck of a job up front, putting pressure on Sam Hartman and making him uncomfortable all game.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 4, 2023
As Sam Hartman was sacked right there, there were four true freshmen on the field for the defense, three in the secondary. DE TJ Parker, CB Avieon Terrell, S Khalil Barnes, and S Kylon Griffin— David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2023
I am so proud of this @ClemsonFB team and their heart! Incredible effort today. Go Tigers!— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) November 4, 2023
Clemson defense came to play today. Bailed the offense out time and time again in the fourth quarter. Great performance.— Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 4, 2023
Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/x37ClY3Af9— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 4, 2023
A win today given the on field product thus far & injuries would likely qualify as one of the biggest of the Dabo era at Clemson— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 4, 2023
Clemson (+3) is a winner and Sam Hartman will finish his career 0-5 against the Tigers.— Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 4, 2023
𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗠𝗦𝗢𝗡. 𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦. 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗗. pic.twitter.com/pDYz3gRf4B— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 4, 2023
Dabo Swinney’s career wins record at Clemson announced on the big board. pic.twitter.com/LhoRLG1Bd2— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 4, 2023
Clemson fumbles and stumbles but hands on for a much needed win. Notre Dame want ready for Death Valley.
Sam Hartman finishes his career 0-5 against Clemson.
The most wins by a head coach in @ClemsonFB history!
The All-Time Winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history.
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman took ownership for the Irish’s 31-23 loss to Clemson.
Another interesting stat - Clemson wasn't called for a penalty today. Not one. I need to do some research to find out the last time that happened.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2023
Got it - that was Clemson's first penalty-free game on record since the 1952 Gator Bowl against Miami (Fla.).— David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2023
😤😤— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) November 4, 2023
