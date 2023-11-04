Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 15 Notre Dame

Check out some of the social media reactions on X of the impressive win by the Tigers:

Clemson beats Notre Dame. That's why you pay Dabo $11.5 million, Ty-lur. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 4, 2023

Just a kid from Pelham.



Now the winningest coach in Clemson history. Simply amazing. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 4, 2023

Swinney went BYOG 2023 version with his postgame comments. https://t.co/T2zOJCTPqm — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) November 4, 2023

Clemson gets the stop, ballgame pic.twitter.com/TsfBp26HuT — Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) November 4, 2023

Clemson and Notre Dame are such confusing teams — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 4, 2023

I can tell you this Clemson season has absolutely aged us all — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 4, 2023

With his 166th win, Dabo Swinney has officially passed Frank Howard to become the winningest coach in Clemson history.



Congratulations, Coach Swinney! pic.twitter.com/dSvW1P8XwI — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 4, 2023

CLEMSON GETS THE STOP!!!! pic.twitter.com/CQK1HaYWlW — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 4, 2023

Clemson D comes up big time on that last drive, and really the entire game. Did a heck of a job up front, putting pressure on Sam Hartman and making him uncomfortable all game. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 4, 2023

As Sam Hartman was sacked right there, there were four true freshmen on the field for the defense, three in the secondary. DE TJ Parker, CB Avieon Terrell, S Khalil Barnes, and S Kylon Griffin — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2023

I am so proud of this @ClemsonFB team and their heart! Incredible effort today. Go Tigers! — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) November 4, 2023

Clemson defense came to play today. Bailed the offense out time and time again in the fourth quarter. Great performance. — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 4, 2023

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/x37ClY3Af9 — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 4, 2023

A win today given the on field product thus far & injuries would likely qualify as one of the biggest of the Dabo era at Clemson — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 4, 2023

Clemson (+3) is a winner and Sam Hartman will finish his career 0-5 against the Tigers. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 4, 2023

Dabo Swinney’s career wins record at Clemson announced on the big board. pic.twitter.com/LhoRLG1Bd2 — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 4, 2023

Clemson fumbles and stumbles but hands on for a much needed win. Notre Dame want ready for Death Valley.



Shame Clemson could've played like this all year. The recruits were there though and this win helps stabilize the program. — QT (@QuackingTiger) November 4, 2023

Sam Hartman finishes his career 0-5 against Clemson.



He’ll have to live with that the rest of his life with only his NIL money, his Wake degree, his awesome rib necklace and his incredible hair and good looks to comfort him. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 4, 2023

The most wins by a head coach in @ClemsonFB history!



Congratulations, Coach Swinney 🧡 pic.twitter.com/E3ig9CcWg9 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) November 4, 2023

The All-Time Winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history.



Dabo Swinney 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AbnI15CveW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2023

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman took ownership for the Irish’s 31-23 loss to Clemson.



He called his play “unacceptable.”



“If you guys want to blame anyone, put it on me. I played very poor today. Didn’t play well enough to be a winning quarterback, to be a winning football team.” pic.twitter.com/Xq3iwBZtC7 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 4, 2023

Another interesting stat - Clemson wasn't called for a penalty today. Not one. I need to do some research to find out the last time that happened. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2023

Got it - that was Clemson's first penalty-free game on record since the 1952 Gator Bowl against Miami (Fla.). — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 4, 2023