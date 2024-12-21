CLEMSON FOOTBALL

(Photo: Sara Diggins / USATODAY)
(Photo: Sara Diggins / USATODAY)

Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Texas in CFB Playoff
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 21 19:37

One and done.

No. 12 seed Clemson showed heart but fell on the road 38-24 to No. 5 seed Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Fans and analysts flooded social media with reactions to the first-ever matchup between the Tigers and Longhorns, which had 101,150 fans in attendance.

Check out some of the highlights below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Cade Klubnik sidesteps question about returning next season
Cade Klubnik sidesteps question about returning next season
WATCH: Wes Goodwin, Barrett Carter, RJ Mickens, Payton Page, TJ Moore react to loss to Texas
WATCH: Wes Goodwin, Barrett Carter, RJ Mickens, Payton Page, TJ Moore react to loss to Texas
Dabo Swinney on moving Adam Randall to RB full-time
Dabo Swinney on moving Adam Randall to RB full-time
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts