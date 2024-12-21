Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Texas in CFB Playoff

No. 12 seed Clemson showed heart but fell on the road 38-24 to No. 5 seed Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Fans and analysts flooded social media with reactions to the first-ever matchup between the Tigers and Longhorns, which had 101,150 fans in attendance.

Check out some of the highlights below:

Thank you Clemson🧡 — Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) December 22, 2024

Times get better ❤️. — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) December 22, 2024

Grateful to call Clemson home. Season ain't end how we wanted but forever thankful for this place, these fans, my teammates and coaches. #Allin for life 🐅 — Rj Mickens (@RjMickens10) December 22, 2024

Fought to the very end. Grateful for this team and this season. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/DveHoHxub6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 22, 2024

This @ClemsonFB offense 👀



The 2025 season could be special for the Clemson Tigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/jgZyyH9hLh — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 22, 2024

Love this team man… we will be back trust me❤️ — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) December 22, 2024

Asked Clemson QB Cade Klubnik about his plans for 2025, now that this year's over. Will he return for his senior year? Says he's not focused on that right now and wants to process emotions of playing his last game with the senior group. "Not thinking about me right now" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 22, 2024

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik says he spoke up in the locker room postgame because he wanted to make sure the seniors knew how much he appreciated them pic.twitter.com/ihZD1b5MLY — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 22, 2024

Steve Sarkisian says QB Quinn Ewers audibled both Jaydon Blue touchdowns into run plays after evaluating the fronts Clemson was in. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) December 22, 2024

I think the 2nd half from #Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was the best half of his career. #2 left it all out there.



That one stings. — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) December 22, 2024

Steve Sarkisian's message to his team prior to today's CFP game against Clemson: "Run to win." — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) December 22, 2024

Much of the debate since the CFP field was announced centered around the relative merits of 1-loss teams and 3-loss teams. Texas-Clemson painted a reasonably strong case against the 3-loss teams. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 22, 2024

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense without a running back dropped 24 points on Texas in their house. A team that has averaged 12.5 oppg.



That makes me feel good about next season. — Morgan Thomas (@TheMorganTShow) December 22, 2024

Clemson’s season comes to a close in the Lone Star State. Here’s what we saw.

https://t.co/2JjFLMlUQX — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 22, 2024

TEXAS MOVES ON!



The Longhorns defeat Clemson 38-24 to move onto the CFP quarterfinals against Arizona State 💪 pic.twitter.com/wC8wmufgI0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2024

hate that we lost, but thank God we didn’t get spanked like the other teams in the playoff.



I can live with us competing. — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) December 22, 2024

Love my tigers we will be back — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 22, 2024

Texas’ Running Back Duo vs Clemson:



🤘 29 ATT

🤘 256 YDS

🤘 4 TDS@TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/NAFyNWkbdN — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 22, 2024

NO. 5 TEXAS ERASES CLEMSON'S CFP CHANCES 🤘🔥



NEXT UP, PEACH BOWL VS. ARIZONA ST 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fhKVY7thGq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2024

HOOKED 'EM 😤



The Texas Longhorns ADVANCE after defeating Clemson in the first round of the CFP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wQfLbRc2qN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2024

Well, unlike Indiana and SMU, Clemson showed some fight, although the offense showed most of that fight. The D had a couple key stops but basically got trucked all night. — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) December 22, 2024

The season is coming to a close for #Clemson, but a defining question was answered in 2024:



Cade Klubnik is not only your guy, he’s one of the top QBs in the nation.



Klubnik gave the Tigers all he could to give them life.



In 2025, 2️⃣ gives you a chance to do special things. pic.twitter.com/BfjqRqdGI8 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 22, 2024

Clemson getting stopped at the two-yard line while letting Texas run at will against ‘em. Perfect encapsulation of this game. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 22, 2024

Clemson has fought its tail off and Klubnik has absolutely balled out! But in the end their inability to run the ball is the difference in this game. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 22, 2024

Clemson's Cade Klubnik (305 yards passing) is 1st QB to throw for more than 300 yards vs. Texas this year. Last QB to throw for more than 300 yards was Washington's Michael Penix (430 yards) in last year's @CFBPlayoff semifinal, a 37-31 UW win — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2024

Imagine if Clemson actually had a healthy running back 😫 — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) December 22, 2024

Clemson brought their own guts today — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 22, 2024

Clemson's defense once again gives up the long run. It looks like defenders try to tackle the ball and not the ballcarrier. Been a huge issue all year — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 22, 2024

Still hard to believe Clemson is this bad against the run — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 22, 2024