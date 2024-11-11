CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-Pittsburgh

TV announcers for Clemson-Pittsburgh
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 11 19:31

No. 17/16 Clemson (7-2, 6-1 ACC) will face Pittsburgh (7-2, 3-2 ACC) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, November 16, at noon ET on ESPN.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson trails the all-time series 2-3.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Pittsburgh
TV announcers for Clemson-Pittsburgh
Tigers trounce Blue Hose in highest attended WBB game since 1980
Tigers trounce Blue Hose in highest attended WBB game since 1980
Clemson-Pitt depth charts look
Clemson-Pitt depth charts look
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts