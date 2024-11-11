|
TV announcers for Clemson-Pittsburgh
2024 Nov 11 19:31- -
No. 17/16 Clemson (7-2, 6-1 ACC) will face Pittsburgh (7-2, 3-2 ACC) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, November 16, at noon ET on ESPN.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. Clemson trails the all-time series 2-3.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.
Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.
Clemson trails the all-time series 2-3.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football