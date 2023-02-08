Trevor Lawrence's advice for Cade Klubnik, outlook for DJ Uiagalelei's future

Former Clemson QB and Jacksonville Jaguars standout Trevor Lawrence is hitting the Super Bowl media circuit this week and he was asked about his alma mater's QB situation of late.

Before a No. 1 overall NFL draft selection, Lawrence led the Tigers to a national championship in 2018 and playoff runs in 2019 and 2020, where he crossed paths with former Clemson QB and two-year starter DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei went 22-6 commanding the Clemson offense but struggled to live up to his predecessor and was benched for freshman Cade Klubnik during the Tigers' 2022 ACC title win over North Carolina. Klubnik was elevated to the starting role for the Orange Bowl and Uiagalelei eventually transferred to Oregon State.

"I know DJ pretty well. I played with him for a full year at Clemson. I really enjoyed being around him," Lawrence told CBS Sports Radio. "I think he's a really good person -- and I think he's a really good player too. Obviously it's disappointing for both parties, Clemson and for DJ not to work out. Sometimes it's just the way it goes. You see that with a lot of guys in the league now. (Former Alabama and Oklahoma and now NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles QB) Jalen Hurts is a perfect example, who had some struggles...on the field at Alabama as far as getting opportunity and he went to Oklahoma and took off. And now he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league and having a great year and in the Super Bowl.

"So I think that's the main message is that no matter what's happened, you still have everything in front of you and still have an opportunity and I think that's what DJ is looking forward to is getting that chance for a fresh start and I think it will be good for him and I'm excited to watch."

Lawrence offered some advice for Klubnik as he looks to take control of a new-look Clemson offense in 2023.

"I've heard really great things from everyone in that program," Lawrence said. "My advice would be consistency is really an underrated characteristic in what we do -- not only on the field, I think everyone talks about on the field but off the field. Just being the same person every day. Weather the storm. There's going to be ups and downs. You see this year for him, I think that the team had a pretty good season, but being a freshman playing a little bit, and kinda in and out of games and finally getting a shot at the end of the year, there's going to be challenges moving forward and the expectations -- you're going to have a lot of those, but really just hold yourself accountable to your expectations and to your team and your coaches' expectations and that's all you can really listen to.

"Other than that, block out the noise and keep being the same person."