Tigers make move in latest AP Poll

The Tigers slotted up to No. 22, moving three spots.

Around the ACC, Miami made its Top 10 debut (10), while Louisville is next (19), then Clemson and ranking newbie Boston College (24).

At the top, Texas jumped Ohio State for the No. 2 spot behind Georgia, which commands 54 of the 63 first-place votes. Alabama and Ole Miss round out the Top 5.

The Tigers have next weekend off before starting ACC play at home with NC State on Sept. 21 (time to be announced).

Clemson checked in at No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Clemson moved up to as high as No. 14 with ESPN's metrics on Sunday.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (54)

2. Texas (4)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Louisville

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston College

25. Northern Illinois

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.