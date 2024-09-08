|
Tigers make move in latest AP Poll
Clemson made a move in the latest Associated Press Top 25 as well on Sunday.
The Tigers slotted up to No. 22, moving three spots. Around the ACC, Miami made its Top 10 debut (10), while Louisville is next (19), then Clemson and ranking newbie Boston College (24). At the top, Texas jumped Ohio State for the No. 2 spot behind Georgia, which commands 54 of the 63 first-place votes. Alabama and Ole Miss round out the Top 5. The Tigers have next weekend off before starting ACC play at home with NC State on Sept. 21 (time to be announced). Clemson checked in at No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll. Clemson moved up to as high as No. 14 with ESPN's metrics on Sunday. 1. Georgia (54) 2. Texas (4) 3. Ohio State (5) 4. Alabama 5. Ole Miss 6. Missouri 7. Tennessee 8. Penn State 9. Oregon 10. Miami 11. USC 12. Utah 13. Oklahoma State 14. Kansas State 15. Oklahoma 16. LSU 17. Michigan 18. Notre Dame 19. Louisville 20. Arizona 21. Iowa State 22. Clemson 23. Nebraska 24. Boston College 25. Northern Illinois Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
The Tigers slotted up to No. 22, moving three spots.
Around the ACC, Miami made its Top 10 debut (10), while Louisville is next (19), then Clemson and ranking newbie Boston College (24).
At the top, Texas jumped Ohio State for the No. 2 spot behind Georgia, which commands 54 of the 63 first-place votes. Alabama and Ole Miss round out the Top 5.
The Tigers have next weekend off before starting ACC play at home with NC State on Sept. 21 (time to be announced).
Clemson checked in at No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll.
Clemson moved up to as high as No. 14 with ESPN's metrics on Sunday.
1. Georgia (54)
2. Texas (4)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Notre Dame
19. Louisville
20. Arizona
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now