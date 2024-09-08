CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson jumped 13 spots to No. 18 in the ESPN SP+ ratings.
Clemson jumped 13 spots to No. 18 in the ESPN SP+ ratings.

Clemson makes big jump in ESPN rankings
by - 2024 Sep 8 11:49

A statistically dominant effort in the home opener saw some big movement for Clemson football in two ESPN rankings.

ESPN's SP+ metric vaulted the Dabo Swinney's Tigers up 13 spots to No. 18 overall ($).

The Tigers moved to No. 20 on offense and No. 24 on defense, with a No. 59-ranked special teams group.

That still slots third in the ACC behind Miami (10), who Clemson would be a four-point underdog to on a neutral field by the ratings, and Louisville (14), who would be a one-point favorite.

Opener opponent Georgia leads that ranking, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. Clemson's next foe, NC State, dropped to No. 56 after getting dominated by Tennessee in Charlotte on Saturday.

Clemson also jumped eight spots to No. 14 overall in ESPN's Football Power Index rating. That currently gives Clemson the third-best shot to make the Playoff out of the ACC (30.3%), following its No. 12 Miami (41.3) and No. 11 Louisville (36.3).

Texas paces the FPI after jumping two spots to there, ahead of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.

New rankings

ESPN SP+: 18 (+13)

ESPN FPI: 14 (+8)

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Peter Woods injury update
Peter Woods injury update
Tigers make move in latest AP Poll
Tigers make move in latest AP Poll
Tigers move up in updated Coaches Poll
Tigers move up in updated Coaches Poll
Former Tiger outfielder makes MLB debut
Former Tiger outfielder makes MLB debut
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts