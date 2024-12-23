Texas mascot Bevo banned from attending Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

In attendance, Texas live mascot Bevo was there supporting the Longhorns.

Unfortunately, Bevo won’t be making the trip to the Peach Bowl when Texas faces Arizona State on New Year’s Day.

"We love all of the great traditions of college football and no doubt, Bevo is one of the best, but the unfortunate reality is there is simply not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium," the bowl game announced Monday.

The bowl organizers emphasized that the decision prioritizes safety.

"With the constraints of the stadium and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, the players, all of the network cameras, support staff, cheerleaders, and photographers, we, unfortunately, will not be able to have Bevo on the field at the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl."

Like most of America, the 1,700-pound live longhorn will have to watch it on television.

Texas is currently a 12.5-point favorite against Arizona State.