Swinney updates several injuries on his team

Swinney said freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. rolled an ankle near the sideline during a two-minute drill against Florida State.

"He was sore after," Swinney said.

Wesco was seen on campus with a boot on earlier in the week. He is currently day-to-day.

Swinney also said that receiver Tyler Brown is "week to week" as he currently is dealing with an ankle injury.

Swinney said Brown was available to play if they needed him against the Demon Deacons but thinks he will likely be fully ready to go after the bye week.

In more receiver news, Swinney was shocked that receiver Adam Randall was already back in action after having surgery a few weeks ago.

"Just shows that kid is unbelievably committed," Swinney said. "Really proud of him. Feels great. Should probably put in him in a lab and study him. Great DNA."

Randall scored a touchdown today.

Offensive lineman Collin Sadler and defensive lineman Stephiylan Green are both day-to-day. Both players didn't travel today.

The veteran coach thinks the Tigers have come out reasonably healthy after the last few road games.