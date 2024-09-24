Swinney updates injury status of Adam Randall

Randall had surgery to put a screw in his toe early Monday morning.

"It went great," Swinney said on the surgery. "It went really well. "We expect him to really respond well. All things Adam Randall, he’s not your normal human being. Typically, anything he’s ever had happens to him, he heals fast."

Randall wanted to play against North Carolina State before the surgery, and he was impressive with five catches for a career-high 69 yards and his first career touchdown reception of four yards.

"He is one of the best leaders on this team and the most talented," Swinney said about Randall recently. "He made mistakes in the first game, but he didn't pout. He went out and played a great game against App State. He has had such a great attitude and is a great teammate."

Entering the 2024 season, Randall had 32 catches for 378 yards over 25 games (six starts).

They hope to have him back for the Virginia game (10/19).