Swinney updates injuries to Tyler Brown, Bryant Wesco Jr.

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson sophomore receiver Tyler Brown Jr. will be out with his high ankle sprain injury against Louisville. Head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday during his press conference that Brown is improving but still "week-to-week" and won't suit up against the Cardinals. "He won’t be ready this week," Swinney said. "He’s still week to week, but not ready to make him day to day yet. But he’s week to week. Same thing, he’s made a lot of progress. He had the Tightrope surgery. I’ve seen him with his scooter, and I’ve seen him with crutches, and I’ve seen him with a cane, and now he’s got none of that. So he’s getting better." Brown has five catches for 30 yards this season. Swinney said they could redshirt him if he misses a few more games. He has played in four games currently. "That’s a possibility for sure where he is in the amount of games that he’s played," Swinney said. "We’ve got five games left. If he misses a couple more, then that’s a decision. But those are real-time things. You got to try to win the game you’re playing. You don’t ever know what your situation is going to look like in two weeks. Certainly something we can look at. That’d be great if we could but that’s a real-time decision based on your personnel." In 2023, Brown had 52 receptions for 531 yards and four touchdowns. In other receiver news, Swinney said that freshman standout receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is still battling his ankle injury. "I thought he got off to a good start last week, but big day today and tomorrow," Swinney said. "Big day. Two really strenuous physical days, getting these guys ready to go play on Saturday night. So hopefully, he’ll have a good week and be ready to go. But he’s definitely made a lot of progress." Wesco has 11 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now