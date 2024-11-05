Swinney updates injuries on several defenders

Swinney gave an update on defensive linemen Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart.

"Yeah, he's day-to-day," Swinney said about Woods' undisclosed injury. "Capehart is out for sure (lower leg). He's going to be out for a little while."

Capehart has 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two pass deflections in 2024.

Swinney said that sophomore Shelton Lewis will likely miss the rest of the regular season.

"Shelton's probably done," Swinney said. "He's got a toe injury. I'm not sure if he'll make it back over these next four weeks, three and a half weeks where we got it. Probably hard for him to get back at a time very similar to what Antonio (Williams) had last year."

However, Swinney said that Lewis might be back for postseason play, depending on his rehab.

Lewis has 11 tackles and two pass deflections on the season.

Swinney said that receiver Tyler Brown is still "week-to-week" with his injury.