Swinney says Clemson cornerback undecided on future plans

Swinney says Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones undecided on future plans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was part of Thursday morning's joint head coaches press conference for the upcoming 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.

Swinney answered questions on several topics and also shared that senior cornerback Sheridan Jones is still unsure on his future plans.

"He's been dealing with a hip flexor so he's going to be close," Swinney said. "He could come back. He declared this as his senior season all year, but as you know, with a lot of these guys-- we are going to deal with it a couple more years with the COVID year. A lot of these guys are going to decide that after the game."

For the season, he had 27 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Jones is already a graduate as he earned a degree in communication in August 2022.

Clemson Bio:

2022: Contributed three tackles at Georgia Tech … added three tackles and a pass breakup vs. Furman … after missing three-and-a-half games, made five tackles (0.5 for loss) in return to action at Florida State … made seven tackles vs. No. 14 Syracuse … added five tackles at Notre Dame … contributed two tackles vs. Louisville … added two tackles (one for loss) vs. Miami (Fla.) … recorded three tackles vs. South Carolina … made one tackle vs. No. 24 North Carolina.