SEC coach calls out Clemson schedule, says some in Top 12 would be '.500 teams' in SEC

TigerNet Staff by

Ole Miss and Alabama suffered road upsets last week at Florida and Oklahoma, respectively, to tumble out of the Playoff Top 10 and need some help to reach the CFP now. With the Rebels at No. 14 and the Crimson Tide at No. 13, both three-loss teams are trailing 9-2 No. 12 Clemson before the Tigers take on No. 15 South Carolina in Death Valley Saturday (noon/ESPN). Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn't pleased with the placement of those SEC teams. Kiffin called out Clemson's schedule specifically on his radio show Wednesday, per a report. “We need to play really well, first off. That’s what’s in our control,” Kiffin said on his radio show Wednesday night, according to On3. “And other things to happen. I’m not gonna get into the whole thing. And I’m not saying because of us. It’s ridiculous, the difference of playing in the SEC and the ACC and Big 12. To see these rankings – I’m not even doing the Ole Miss homer thing. “To think that you’re looking at schools and you’re talking about, like, Clemson’s schedule and who they played over Alabama. It’s stupid. … I’m not gonna name them. Take some of those teams that are up there that haven’t played anybody and put them down in the SEC, they’re .500 teams.” Per ESPN metrics, Alabama has the No. 11 strength of schedule and Ole Miss is just outside the Top 25 (27). Clemson's schedule is ranked 57th, but its remaining strength of schedule is 25th. Per those same metrics, Clemson is a spot ahead of Ole Miss (18th to 19th) in the FPI but seven behind Alabama (11th), but the Tigers are ahead of Alabama in average in-game win probability (11th to 16th; Ole Miss is sixth).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now