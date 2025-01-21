|
Top Ohio lineman Maxwell Riley has Clemson in his final two schools
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Avon Lake, OH (Avon Lake HS) Class: 2026
Buckeyes vs. Tigers.
The final two schools have been announced for the services of Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake (OH) Avon Lake. Earlier on Tuesday, Riley posted on social media that Clemson and Ohio State were his final contenders. "Thank you to all the schools that have dedicated their time and resources towards recruiting me," Riley said on X. "With that being said I’ll be making my college decision between The Ohio State University and Clemson University." Luke was recently seen visiting Riley on the recruiting trail, and it seems that the final sales pitch has paid off for the Tigers. Thank you to all the schools that have dedicated their time and resources towards recruiting me. With that being said I’ll be making my college decision between The Ohio State University and Clemson University.
