Top GA edge rusher has Clemson in final three schools

Top GA edge rusher Khamari Brooks has Clemson in final three schools
Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS) Class: 2026
#245 Overall, #16 LB, #30 GA
#70 Overall, #4 , #12 GA
#171 Overall, #15 Edge, #20 GA
Clemson is a final contender for a high-priority target.
Khamari Brooks of Bogart (GA) North Oconee has trimmed down his list to just three programs.
Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson will now compete for the 2026 prospect, with the four-star edge rusher planning to visit all three.
There haven't been any reported home visits with Brooks, but it seems like the Tigers' efforts have been enough to land a final shot with the talented defender.
Brooks is considered one of the best edge rushers in the Southeast.
