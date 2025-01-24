CLEMSON RECRUITING

Brooks is considered one of the best edge rushers in Georgia.
Brooks is considered one of the best edge rushers in Georgia.

Top GA edge rusher Khamari Brooks has Clemson in final three schools
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 24 17:10
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Khamari Brooks Photo
Khamari Brooks - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#245 Overall, #16 LB, #30 GA
Rivals:
#70 Overall, #4 , #12 GA
24/7:
#171 Overall, #15 Edge, #20 GA

Clemson is a final contender for a high-priority target.

Khamari Brooks of Bogart (GA) North Oconee has trimmed down his list to just three programs.

Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson will now compete for the 2026 prospect, with the four-star edge rusher planning to visit all three.

There haven't been any reported home visits with Brooks, but it seems like the Tigers' efforts have been enough to land a final shot with the talented defender.

Brooks is considered one of the best edge rushers in the Southeast.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Former Clemson standout passes away
Former Clemson standout passes away
Top GA edge rusher has Clemson in final three schools
Top GA edge rusher has Clemson in final three schools
ACC releases Clemson football conference opener date, games with UNC and Syracuse
ACC releases Clemson football conference opener date, games with UNC and Syracuse
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts