Top GA edge rusher Camron Brooks has Clemson visit scheduled
2025 Feb 4 10:23- -
Camron Brooks - Defensive End
(4.71)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Thomasville, GA (Thomas County Central HS) Class: 2026
#58 Overall, #5 SDE, #8 GA
#141 Overall, #13 Edge, #16 GA
Camron Brooks' summer just got much busier.
Brooks has made his visits public, and Clemson is the first of four schools that will kick off a slate of summer trips. Along with Clemson, Brooks is visiting Florida State, California, and Miami. His visit to the Upstate is set to start on May 30th and conclude on June 1st. Four-star DE Camron Brooks has set four official visits:
