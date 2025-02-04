CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top GA edge rusher Camron Brooks has Clemson visit scheduled
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 4 10:23
Camron Brooks Photo
Camron Brooks - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Thomasville, GA (Thomas County Central HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#51 Overall, #3 DE, #7 GA
Rivals:
#58 Overall, #5 SDE, #8 GA
24/7:
#141 Overall, #13 Edge, #16 GA

Camron Brooks' summer just got much busier.

Brooks has made his visits public, and Clemson is the first of four schools that will kick off a slate of summer trips.

Along with Clemson, Brooks is visiting Florida State, California, and Miami.

His visit to the Upstate is set to start on May 30th and conclude on June 1st.

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts