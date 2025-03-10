Texas DB commits to Clemson

This time, it is 3-star DB Marcell Gipson of Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff who pledges to Clemson.

Gipson received an offer from the Tigers this weekend at the Elite Retreat, and it looks like it did not take long for him to commit.

"New beginnings, let's do it," said Gipson on X.

With 12 commitments, Clemson's 2026 class is ranked third in the 247Sports Team Composite.

He had 30 reported offers to date, also including Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech among more Power conference schools.