Four-star OT receives offer from Clemson

Four-star PA OT Jimmy Kalis receives offer from Clemson
Height: 6-6 Weight: 280 Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA (Central Catholic HS) Class: 2027
Matt Luke has made his first move for the class of 2027.
Four-star OT Jimmy Kalis of Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic has announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Clemson. Kalis is the first public offer on the offensive line for this class, and has already scored offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and other top programs. "After an amazing conversation with Matt Luke, I'm beyond blessed and excited to receive and offer from Clemson," said Kalis on X. #AGTG
