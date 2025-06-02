Four-star OT Jimmy Kalis of Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic has announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Clemson.
Four-star OT Jimmy Kalis of Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic has announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Clemson.

Four-star PA OT Jimmy Kalis receives offer from Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  36 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Jimmy Kalis - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA (Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#215 Overall, #24 OL, #6 PA
Rivals:
#210 Overall, #18 OT, #5 PA
24/7:
#180 Overall, #19 OT, #9 PA

Matt Luke has made his first move for the class of 2027.

Four-star OT Jimmy Kalis of Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic has announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Clemson.

Kalis is the first public offer on the offensive line for this class, and has already scored offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and other top programs.

"After an amazing conversation with Matt Luke, I'm beyond blessed and excited to receive and offer from Clemson," said Kalis on X.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Four-star OT receives offer from Clemson
Four-star OT receives offer from Clemson
Clemson makes 'strong impression' on 5-star with official visit
Clemson makes 'strong impression' on 5-star with official visit
Clemson's official visit weekend: Social media sights and sounds
Clemson's official visit weekend: Social media sights and sounds
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 107 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week