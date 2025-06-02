Top cornerback Danny Odem has Clemson at the top after visit

One 4-star cornerback has Clemson at the top after a weekend visit. The Clemson coaching staff hosted a bevy of top-tier recruits for official visits this past weekend, and one of those was Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) The First Academy. The 2026 prospect has an impressive offer list that includes Nebraska, Ohio St., Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn St., Florida, Florida St., Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, among his 50-plus offers. Clemson got the first official visit with Odem (6-2 185) over the weekend. The Pennsylvania native has developed a tight relationship with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, saying, "We talk almost every two days. If he doesn't talk to me, he talks to my grandpa." Odem and Reed spent a lot of time together over the weekend. Odem also met up with head coach Dabo Swinney, and he got the complete inside look at the Clemson program. "The weekend was great," Odem said. "I got to learn a couple of new things about Clemson, new things about Coach Swinney and the culture they have at Clemson. The culture behind the program, the people they bring to play for them, the mentality they all have, championship mentality. They are just not building football players, they are trying to build men for life after football." Odem added that Swinney was direct and to the point in their conversations. "I'm a great player," Odem recalled Swinney telling him. "If I surround myself with great players in practice every day, be around a championship caliber team and championship caliber coaches, the sky is the limit." Odem has four more visits on the docket, but Clemson has carved out its place on his leaderboard. "Clemson is in my final decision," Odem said. "They are up there at the top. Them, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Auburn, Nebraska and Penn State." This coming weekend, Odem will visit Oklahoma. He will make a mid-week stop at Auburn. He will go to Ohio State on June 13th and to Nebraska and Jone 20th.

