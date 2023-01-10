Rising Sunshine State prospect announces Clemson offer

|
Rising Sunshine State prospect Terrance Moore announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS) Class: 2024
Tampa-area 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore Jr. gained another big offer on Tuesday with Clemson jumping into the mix after hosting him.
"WOW!!! I am Extremely Blessed to say I have received an Offer from The Clemson University!!" Moore posted on Twitter Tuesday.
He tallied over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.
Moore reports over 30 offers now, also including Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M among more FBS schools.
