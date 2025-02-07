Son of NFL legend set to visit Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald set to visit Clemson
by Grayson Mann - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 7 16:29
Devin Fitzgerald - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.42)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 195   Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#91 WR, #4 AZ

One NFL legend's son is making a trip to Clemson in March.

Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory is set to attend Clemson's elite junior retreat on March 8th.

He is the son of Larry Fitzgerald, who is considered to be one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, spending his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

His son has yet to receive an offer from Clemson but holds some from Florida State, Arizona, Boston College, and several other suitors.

