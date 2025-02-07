Son of NFL legend set to visit Clemson

Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory is set to attend Clemson's elite junior retreat on March 8th.

He is the son of Larry Fitzgerald, who is considered to be one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, spending his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

His son has yet to receive an offer from Clemson but holds some from Florida State, Arizona, Boston College, and several other suitors.