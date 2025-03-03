Nation's No. 1 LB sets Clemson weekend visit

Clemson's Elite Retreat is rapidly approaching, and the roster of talent continues to build closer to March 8th, which will include Tyler Atkinson.
Nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson sets Clemson weekend visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Tyler Atkinson Photo
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Rivals:
#1 OLB, #1 GA
24/7:
#18 Overall, #2 LB, #2 GA

2026 five-star LB Tyler Atkinson of Loganville (GA) Grayson is making the trip to Clemson for the Elite Retreat, continuing to add to the stakes that the coming weekend will present.

Atkinson is considered the top linebacker in the class of 2026, and is courting plenty of interest from top programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.

