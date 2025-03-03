Nation's No. 1 LB sets Clemson weekend visit

|
Nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson sets Clemson weekend visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#1 OLB, #1 GA
#18 Overall, #2 LB, #2 GA
Clemson's Elite Retreat is rapidly approaching, and the roster of talent continues to build closer to March 8th.
2026 five-star LB Tyler Atkinson of Loganville (GA) Grayson is making the trip to Clemson for the Elite Retreat, continuing to add to the stakes that the coming weekend will present. Atkinson is considered the top linebacker in the class of 2026, and is courting plenty of interest from top programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. 🚨NEWS🚨 No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson will visit Clemson this weekend, @ChadSimmons_ reports🐅
Read: https://t.co/HTaGoWhgvu pic.twitter.com/v6JZ6651kt
