Multiple Clemson targets considered top performers at Under Armour camp
Height: 6-4 Weight: 206 Hometown: Carrollton, GA (Carrollton HS) Class: 2026
#135 Overall, #24 WR, #17 GA
#161 Overall, #7 WR, #25 GA
#77 WR, #46 GA
Several top targets showed up and showed out.
Read: https://t.co/EbHQzyOP5q pic.twitter.com/e0sgnT0dKP
Live Updates: https://t.co/BM73aA8Kwr pic.twitter.com/IAk4QzwAFk
Live Updates: https://t.co/BM73aA8Kwr pic.twitter.com/jgfol9xXFd
Live Updates: https://t.co/BM73aA9ilZ pic.twitter.com/EGE2AlAVbc
Perry-Wright already has five official visits scheduled for Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/RyRZogZSbK
The 4-star standout recently announced he’ll be taking official visits to Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, Texas, and Texas A&M #UANext pic.twitter.com/MSdrDiqD2o
Overall top performers from the Under Armour Next camp in Atlanta via @CharlesPower📈
Buford Top247 DL Bryce Perry-Wright has been awesome today and is 5-0 on reps thus far pic.twitter.com/vHPabLPdZu— Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) February 9, 2025
Perry-Wright finished 8-0 on the day https://t.co/iD4Vxxg42x pic.twitter.com/SihIk9nmtz— Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) February 9, 2025
💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/3HGQkxkM7V— Ryan Mosley (@ryanMosley0) February 9, 2025
Major Auburn DL target Bryce Perry-Wright running the 40 at UA Next ATL
Auburn DL target Bryce Perry-Wright at UA Next ATL
Nice spin move gets Bryce Perry-Wright into the backfield pic.twitter.com/feJlKmxzL3— Jed May (@JedMay_) February 9, 2025
Auburn DL target Bryce Perry-Wright was dominant in OL-DL drills at UA Next ATL
Buford Top247 DL Bryce Perry-Wright working through a drill here at Under Armour Atlanta
Nice rep here from Rivals100 DL Bryce Perry-Wright, a major UGA target who has an OV set to Athens this summer pic.twitter.com/BsnYPrVkkU— Jed May (@JedMay_) February 9, 2025
4⭐️ DL Bryce Perry-Wright getting some work in one on ones. pic.twitter.com/FPjU9G4Tg5— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) February 9, 2025
ESPN Jr. 300 No. 89 Bryce Perry-Wright out here working in Atlanta‼️ @Brycepw5
