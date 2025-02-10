Multiple Clemson targets considered top performers at Under Armour camp

On Sunday afternoon, Under Armour hosted a camp at Carrollton High for the top prospects in the nation, and some of the Tigers' top targets found a way to impress.

One of those was local Carrollton product Ryan Mosley, who found himself right at home and was recognized by On3 for his performance as an "athlete," playing multiple positions.

Another local to the state was Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA), who was listed in On3's top three, and had himself a day.

Both will be on campus for Clemson's elite junior retreat.

Overall top performers from the Under Armour Next camp in Atlanta via @CharlesPower



