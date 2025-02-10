CLEMSON RECRUITING

Bryce Perry-Wright impressed in an Under Armour Camp over the weekend.

Multiple Clemson targets considered top performers at Under Armour camp
by Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 10 11:11
Ryan Mosley Photo
Ryan Mosley - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 206   Hometown: Carrollton, GA (Carrollton HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#135 Overall, #24 WR, #17 GA
Rivals:
#161 Overall, #7 WR, #25 GA
24/7:
#77 WR, #46 GA

Several top targets showed up and showed out.

On Sunday afternoon, Under Armour hosted a camp at Carrollton High for the top prospects in the nation, and some of the Tigers' top targets found a way to impress.

One of those was local Carrollton product Ryan Mosley, who found himself right at home and was recognized by On3 for his performance as an "athlete," playing multiple positions.

Another local to the state was Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA), who was listed in On3's top three, and had himself a day.

Both will be on campus for Clemson's elite junior retreat.

Top Clemson News of the Week
