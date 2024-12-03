CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kansas lineman commits to Clemson
2024 Dec 3
Braden Wilmes - Offensive Line
Height: 6-8   Weight: 280   Hometown: Lawrence, KS (Lawrence Free State HS)   Class: 2026
#– Overall, #– OT, #6 KS
#34 OT, #7 KS

2026 Lawrence, Kansas offensive tackle Braden Wilmes announced a commitment to Clemson late on Monday.

"Thank you, Coach Swinney, Coach Luke, and the rest of the Clemson football staff for believing in me!" Wilmes said. "I am thrilled to join the Clemson family!...The culture and traditions of Clemson are a main reason I have dreamed of being a Tiger. I am honored to be a part of the Clemson family and cannot wait to officially join the football program! Go Tigers!"

Wilmes has a nationwide offer list with Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Minnesota in that.

He is a fifth pledge for the Clemson class, joining QBs Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley, tight end Tayveon Wilson and defensive back Shavar Young Jr.

The Tigers are up to No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Top Clemson News of the Week
