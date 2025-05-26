Four-star WR pledge confirms official visit attendance

|
Four-star WR pledge Connor Salmin confirms official visit attendance
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Connor Salmin - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(4.69)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2026
#245 Overall, #36 WR, #5 MD
#146 Overall, #19 WR, #5 MD
One of Clemson's top commitments will be on campus this weekend for official visits.
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#127 Overall, #23 WR, #5 MD
#127 Overall, #23 WR, #5 MD
Rivals:
#245 Overall, #36 WR, #5 MD
24/7:
#146 Overall, #19 WR, #5 MD
One of Clemson's top commitments will be on campus this weekend for official visits.
2026 four-star WR Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD), The Bullis School confirmed on Twitter Monday morning that he will return to Clemson for a crucial weekend for the 2026 class. Salmin is considered one of the top wideouts in Maryland. "Back home this weekend," Salmin said on X. Back home this weekend! 🐅 @ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/39rr8alsuD
2026 four-star WR Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD), The Bullis School confirmed on Twitter Monday morning that he will return to Clemson for a crucial weekend for the 2026 class.
Salmin is considered one of the top wideouts in Maryland.
"Back home this weekend," Salmin said on X.
Back home this weekend! 🐅 @ClemsonFB @Coach_Grisham #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/39rr8alsuD— Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin) May 26, 2025
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Connor Salmin
- Tigers win Super Regional opener over Texas
- Clemson takes on Virginia Tech to open ACC Tournament
- Live Updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game two
- Anonymous ACC coach thought Clemson's 'best days are behind them,' but not now
- Durham delight: Clemson holds on to advance ACC semifinal in thriller over Wolfpack
- Live at Durham: Clemson vs. North Carolina ACC Championship
- Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
- Live updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game three
- Championship bound: Tigers swarm Yellow Jackets to advance to ACC title game
- Live from Durham: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech ACC semifinal