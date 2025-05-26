Salmin is considered one of the top wideouts in Maryland.
Salmin is considered one of the top wideouts in Maryland.

Four-star WR pledge Connor Salmin confirms official visit attendance
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Connor Salmin Photo
Connor Salmin - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#127 Overall, #23 WR, #5 MD
Rivals:
#245 Overall, #36 WR, #5 MD
24/7:
#146 Overall, #19 WR, #5 MD

One of Clemson's top commitments will be on campus this weekend for official visits.

2026 four-star WR Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD), The Bullis School confirmed on Twitter Monday morning that he will return to Clemson for a crucial weekend for the 2026 class.

Salmin is considered one of the top wideouts in Maryland.

"Back home this weekend," Salmin said on X.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Podcast: Reacting to Clemson's NCAA regional bracket
Podcast: Reacting to Clemson's NCAA regional bracket
Four-star WR pledge confirms official visit attendance
Four-star WR pledge confirms official visit attendance
WATCH: Tigers react to upcoming NCAA regional weekend, challenge ahead
WATCH: Tigers react to upcoming NCAA regional weekend, challenge ahead
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts