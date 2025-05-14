2026 four-star (ON3) DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) First Academy has trimmed down his list to eight schools.

Those include Penn State, Clemson, Florida, Syracuse, Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Miami.

His teammate, four-star OL Chancellor Barclay, is currently committed to Clemson.

Odem has an official visit on May 30th with Penn State, which clashes with the Tigers' May 30th window.