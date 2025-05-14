Odem’s top schools cut included Penn State, Clemson, Florida, Syracuse, Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Miami.
Odem’s top schools cut included Penn State, Clemson, Florida, Syracuse, Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Miami.

Four-star DB Danny Odem has Clemson in top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Danny Odem - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.63)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
24/7:
#36 CB, #49 FL

One of the top 2026 DBs has made an important announcement.

2026 four-star (ON3) DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) First Academy has trimmed down his list to eight schools.

Those include Penn State, Clemson, Florida, Syracuse, Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Miami.

His teammate, four-star OL Chancellor Barclay, is currently committed to Clemson.

Odem has an official visit on May 30th with Penn State, which clashes with the Tigers' May 30th window.

