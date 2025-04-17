Gordon Sellars may be Clemson's third commitment at wideout for the 2026 class
Elite NC WR sets commitment announcement date
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Gordon Sellars Photo
Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#135 Overall, #24 WR, #9 NC
24/7:
#40 WR, #16 NC

Clemson may soon have another elite wideout on its board.

2026 four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is announcing his commitment on April 18th at noon on his social media.

He will announce the decision between Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia live on his social media pages.

TigerNet will have more on Sellars' commitment and his decision tomorrow.

