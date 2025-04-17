|
Elite NC WR sets commitment announcement date
6 hours ago- -
|
Clemson may soon have another elite wideout on its board.
2026 four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is announcing his commitment on April 18th at noon on his social media. He will announce the decision between Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia live on his social media pages. TigerNet will have more on Sellars' commitment and his decision tomorrow. Tomorrow live at 12PM 🚨 WHERE’S HOME ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SHWtdoU042
2026 four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is announcing his commitment on April 18th at noon on his social media.
He will announce the decision between Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia live on his social media pages.
TigerNet will have more on Sellars' commitment and his decision tomorrow.
Tomorrow live at 12PM 🚨 WHERE’S HOME ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SHWtdoU042— Gordon Sellars (@GordonSellars2) April 17, 2025
