Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Jamal Anderson

Jamal Anderson Linebacker

Height: 6-4 Weight: 202 Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS) Class: 2023

#130 Overall, #12 LB, #9 GA

#28 LB, #49 GA

#35 LB, #36 GA

Clemson picked up one of the top linebackers out of Georgia.

More on Mill Creek (Ga.) linebacker Jamal Anderson…

Signee analysis: Jamal Anderson Jr. - 4-star LB - Hoschton, Ga.

Committed since: 6/13/22.

Listed size: 6-4 202.

Notable: He is the son of former Pro Bowl selection and Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson. As a senior, Anderson totaled 65 tackles, 8 QB hurries, 5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 4 FR, 2 FF and an interception in a state championship run. He was named an All-State selection with 78 tackles, seven TFLs, four sacks, five pass breakups and two picks as a junior. Other offers Anderson carried when he committed to Clemson were Florida, Miami, Penn State, Texas, USC and UNC among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “Fluid, coordinated athlete who is among the better cover linebackers in the 2023 cycle…Excels as a space defender. A natural mover with range. Reads routes, diagnoses quickly and makes plays on the ball. Can run with and cover slot wide receivers downfield. A quick processor who sees the game quickly in space…Will need to fill out and continue adding mass and strength to better hold up against the run at the next level.” - On3 scouting report on Anderson (source).

Depth chart fit: Anderson is one of two linebacker signees, along with fellow Peach State defender Dee Crayton, who might be a part of a young group that might have to grow up quickly in the near future. One LB starter is already moving on with Trenton Simpson and the remaining two, Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter, are playing well enough to draw pro attention as third-year players in 2023. Wes Goodwin will need to work in the reps down the roster next season to build for the future.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 130 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 9 player in Georgia and the 12th-best linebacker in the nation … rated as the nation’s No. 145 overall player by On3, which ranked him as the 14th-best player in the state and the nation’s 10th-best linebacker … listed as the No. 174 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the 16th-best player in Georgia and 14th-best linebacker … consensus four-star player … listed as the 18th-best linebacker in the nation by Rivals.

In High School: Helped Mill Creek to a state championship with a 70-35 victory on Dec. 10 … guided 2022 team to a 14-1 record … recorded 56 tackles in 2022, including four sacks, four passes broken up, an interception, a blocked kick and two forced fumbles … scored two touchdowns, one via reception and one on a fumble return … had 12 receptions for 172 yards as a tight end … as a junior in 2021, helped his team to the state quarterfinals while posting 78 tackles for an 11-2 team with four sacks, including one that resulted in a safety … recorded seven total tackles for loss, five passes broken up and two interceptions that year … named first-team 7A All-State as a junior … posted 36 tackles as a sophomore in 2020 with three tackles for loss and three passes broken up … played for Josh Lovelady … wore No. 1 in high school.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 13, 2022 … born Dec. 20, 2004 and signed with Clemson one day after his 18th birthday … son of former NFL running back Jamal Anderson, who lettered at the University of Utah in 1992 and 1993 … his father played eight NFL seasons for the Falcons as a running back, recording four 1,000-yard seasons and earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 1998 when he had 1,846 rushing yards and helped the Falcons to a berth in Super Bowl XXXIII … third in the NFL in MVP voting in 1998 … his sister, Mia, is a member of the University of Georgia track team who competes in throwing events … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

