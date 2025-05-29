|
Clemson receives prediction to land 4-star OT Carter Scruggs
|
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#211 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
#181 Overall, #19 OT, #3 VA
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
Clemson may have another explosive recruiting weekend coming up.
Multiple predictions have been released today, believing Clemson will land some serious talent during the official visit weekend. One of those attendees is four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County, who is predicted by analysts on Rivals and 247Sports to be another serious addition for the future of Matt Luke's offensive line. Scruggs also has official visits set with Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia. Clemson has received a 🔮 for 4 ⭐️ OT/IOL Carter Scruggs. He will be on campus this weekend 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/Yo6GXrwPGc
Clemson has received a 🔮 for 4 ⭐️ OT/IOL Carter Scruggs. He will be on campus this weekend 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/Yo6GXrwPGc— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 29, 2025
