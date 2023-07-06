Clemson pledge jumps up latest ESPN rankings

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson quarterback Blake Hebert made his ESPN 300 debut as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

Clemson QB pledge Blake Hebert jumps up latest ESPN rankings
by - 2023 Jul 6, Thu 10:58
Blake Hebert Photo
Blake Hebert - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Lawrence, MA (Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#122 Overall, #3 QB-DT, #1 MA
Rivals:
#249 Overall, #17 ATH, #2 MA
24/7:
#18 QB, #1 MA

A commitment from Clemson's 2025 class shot up the latest ESPN rankings.

Lawrence, Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert made his debut at No. 122 in the rankings, as the No. 3 dual-threat in the class.

"Seeing Hebert at an in-person camp was critical for us as it not only confirmed what we saw from his tape, but also exceeded our expectations. His verified testing numbers are outstanding for any position, let alone quarterback. Here's a look at his measurables: 75.5-inch wingspan, 10-inch hands, 4.64 laser-timed 40-yard dash and 96.33 SPARQ rating for the Elite 11. His arm strength has always been evident, but at 6-3, 215 pounds, he can roll. He posted a 20.2 mph Max Speed game film, which would be excellent for a wide receiver or a running back," said ESPN's analysis.

Belleville, Michigan pocket-passer QB Bryce Underwood is No. 1 overall for ESPN and uncommitted.

Clemson has an offer out to No. 2 on the list, offensive tackle David Sanders, as well as No. 5, in defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

Clemson's other 2025 commitment, running back Gideon Davidson, is No. 51 overall and the No. 4 running back in the class.

Top Clemson News of the Week