Clemson pledge jumps up latest ESPN rankings

Lawrence, Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert made his debut at No. 122 in the rankings, as the No. 3 dual-threat in the class.

"Seeing Hebert at an in-person camp was critical for us as it not only confirmed what we saw from his tape, but also exceeded our expectations. His verified testing numbers are outstanding for any position, let alone quarterback. Here's a look at his measurables: 75.5-inch wingspan, 10-inch hands, 4.64 laser-timed 40-yard dash and 96.33 SPARQ rating for the Elite 11. His arm strength has always been evident, but at 6-3, 215 pounds, he can roll. He posted a 20.2 mph Max Speed game film, which would be excellent for a wide receiver or a running back," said ESPN's analysis.

Belleville, Michigan pocket-passer QB Bryce Underwood is No. 1 overall for ESPN and uncommitted.

Clemson has an offer out to No. 2 on the list, offensive tackle David Sanders, as well as No. 5, in defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

Clemson's other 2025 commitment, running back Gideon Davidson, is No. 51 overall and the No. 4 running back in the class.