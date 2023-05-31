|
Clemson offers first 2025 QB, 4-star George MacIntyre
Height: 6-5 Weight: 182 Hometown: Brentwood, TN (Brentwood Academy HS) Class: 2025
#25 Overall, #2 QB-PP, #2 TN
#4 PRO, #2 TN
#15 Overall, #2 QB, #1 TN
Clemson's 2025 offers are rolling in and the first QB to report one is 4-star Brentwood Academy (TN)'s George MacIntyre.
MacIntyre threw for new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley during Dabo Swinney camp on Wednesday. "I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from Clemson!" MacIntyre said afterward. David Hood's report early this afternoon: During the early morning session, I concentrated on the offensive side of the ball. That means a look at 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre of Brentwood (TN) Academy. MacIntyre is the nephew of former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre. He also has a Clemson connection – his grandfather George was a Clemson assistant back in the 1970’s. MacIntyre accounted for 25 total touchdowns against just four interceptions as a sophomore, his first true starting action. He is also a standout basketball player, reporting offers from Arizona State and FIU. He boasts 34 offers and there is no doubt that he is the prime target for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, but Alabama and LSU are pushing hard. Clemson put itself in good position when MacIntyre visited this past spring, and MacIntyre worked out today under the watchful eyes of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and quarterback Cade Klubnik. He’s tall (6-5, 182) with long levers, but has a smooth throwing motion and was on time and on target for the drills I watched. I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from Clemson! @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/rypsAsQdLQ
I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from Clemson! @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/rypsAsQdLQ— George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) May 31, 2023
