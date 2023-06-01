|
Clemson offers 4-star QB Blake Hebert after visit
Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Lawrence, MA (Central Catholic HS) Class: 2025
#19 QB, #1 MA
Four-star Lawrence, Massachusetts quarterback
Blake Hebert announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Hebert worked out at Dabo Swinney Camp in front of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
"After an unbelievable day and conversation with Coach Swinney, I am extremely excited to have received an offer to Clemson University," said Hebert.
He is a second 2025 QB offer for the class so far, joining Nashville area 4-star George MacIntyre.
Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore.
Hebert has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.
After an unbelievable day and conversation with Coach Swinney I am extremely excited to have received an offer to Clemson University @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan @CCRaider_FBall @M2_QBacademy @BxB_training371 #ALLIN #ETC pic.twitter.com/6c9C1T6dMn— Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) June 1, 2023
