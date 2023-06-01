CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers 4-star QB Blake Hebert after visit
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 19:51
Blake Hebert - Quarterback
Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Lawrence, MA (Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#19 QB, #1 MA

Four-star Lawrence, Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Hebert worked out at Dabo Swinney Camp in front of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

"After an unbelievable day and conversation with Coach Swinney, I am extremely excited to have received an offer to Clemson University," said Hebert.

He is a second 2025 QB offer for the class so far, joining Nashville area 4-star George MacIntyre.

Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore.

Hebert has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.

Top Clemson News of the Week