Hebert worked out at Dabo Swinney Camp in front of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

"After an unbelievable day and conversation with Coach Swinney, I am extremely excited to have received an offer to Clemson University," said Hebert.

He is a second 2025 QB offer for the class so far, joining Nashville area 4-star George MacIntyre.

Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore.

Hebert has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.