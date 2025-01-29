CLEMSON RECRUITING

Amare Adams is No. 7 overall in the 247Sports final 2025 rankings.
Clemson defender moves into Top 10 of final 2025 freshman rankings
2025 Jan 29
Amare Adams Photo
Amare Adams - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 315   Hometown: Florence, SC (South Florence HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#56 Overall, #5 DT, #1 SC
Rivals:
#31 Overall, #3 DT, #1 SC
24/7:
#7 Overall, #2 DL, #1 SC

Amare Adams' stock continues to rise.

The 5-star January enrollee already made a big move to 5-star status on Rivals. On Wednesday, 247Sports, which already had Adams as a 5-star, bumped him to No. 7 in their final 2025 rankings.

"We love Adams — especially after watching him tear up the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. He has game-wrecking ability as an interior defensive lineman, blending size, power and surprising athleticism. At 315 pounds, he moves with the coordination of a much lighter player, showcasing anchor strength to handle double teams and lateral quickness to pursue plays along the line of scrimmage. His solid get-off, snap anticipation and natural instincts allow him to disrupt both the run and passing game, which he showcased earlier this month at the Navy All-American Bowl, taking over practices. Adams projects as a multiyear contributor in a Power Four rotation and an eventual NFL Draft target," said 247Sports' Gabe Brooks.

He is the No. 2-rated defensive lineman overall.

Next up from Clemson is offensive line enrollee Brayden Jacobs at No. 55 overall.

Also in the Top247 are running back Gideon Davidson (121) and athlete Marquise Henderson (205).

