Clemson freshman defender gains 5-star ranking

Clemson freshman defender Amare Adams gains 5-star ranking

Amare Adams is enrolled at Clemson and still garnering honors for his time as a high school prospect. Adams was a standout of the Navy All-American Bowl week this month, and he gained a fifth star from Rivals out of it: "When you look at Amare Adams in person at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, the Clemson signee looks like an unstoppable force up the middle with little bad weight and a projection to be one of the next best interior guys for the Tigers. He certainly has that potential as Clemson has developed many of these players over the years and pumped them into the NFL. Ten former Clemson defensive linemen are currently on NFL rosters and Adams could be next. "He was not dominant at all times during the Navy All-American Bowl week, but when Adams was good, he was great and could not be stopped by interior offensive linemen during practice. Adams has the power, speed, strength and no doubt size to be one of the best defensive tackles in college football for years to come." Adams is the No. 31 overall prospect for the outlet. Adams Clemson bio In High School: Consensus national top 100 player ranked as the 23rd-best player in the nation by 247Sports, the highest 247 ranking of any signee in this class … earned five-star billing from 247Sports, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the country and the top player in South Carolina … named as a four-star recruit by three other major outlets … ranked by ESPN as the 58th-best player in the nation, fourth-best defensive tackle in the country and top player in South Carolina … ranked by On3 as the No. 70 player in the nation, the sixth-best defensive tackle and top player in South Carolina … named to the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio and earned the organization’s Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award … as of the Early Signing Day, had collected 250 career tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks … named to the South Carolina team for the 2024 Shrine Bowl … recorded 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and nine quarterback pressures in his senior season at South Florence HS prior to Early Signing Day … his team concluded the year as Class AAAA state champions with a 12-3 record … earned Player of the Year honors from the Florence Morning News … had a season-high 10 tackles against Crestwood and nine vs. Hartsville … helped his team to 10-3 record and No. 14 ranking in the state prior to the state semifinals after Early Signing Day … also played basketball, in which he averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game in 2023-24 … also ran track … committed to Clemson on Dec. 3, 2023 … coached by Drew Marlowe at South Florence. Personal: Born Oct. 18, 2006 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … named pronounced “uh-MARR-ee”

