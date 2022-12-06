Clemson D-line commits move up in Rivals ranking updates

A trio of Clemson D-line commitments moved up in the latest Rivals.com prospect rankings for 2023.

That's led by a nearly 100-spot jump for 4-star Rome, Georgia lineman Stephiylan Green, who is up to No. 100 overall. He committed to Clemson in late June.

Another top-100 prospect to move up was Alabaster, Alabama defensive tackle Peter Woods, who is up to No. 54 overall and No. 5 as a defensive tackle there. He is rated as high as No. 1 overall at his position by ESPN.

One of Clemson's latest additions, 4-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker, is up five spots to No. 175 overall.

On minus side, quarterback Christopher Vizzina dropped out of the top-50 (53), among five top-250 commits to fall double-digits along with Avieon Terrell (12 spots), Harris Sewell (12), Ian Reed (11) and Branden Strozier (11).

Clemson has 11 top-250 commits in all, which trails only Alabama (18), Georgia (18), Notre Dame (17), Texas (17), Ohio State (14) and LSU (12). Rivals ranks the entire Clemson class at No. 7 overall.