Stephiylan Green is up to No. 100 in the Rivals rankings for 2023.

Clemson D-line commits move up in Rivals ranking updates
by - 2022 Dec 6, Tue 14:04
Stephiylan Green Photo
Stephiylan Green - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 267   Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#228 Overall, #15 DT, #19 GA
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #9 DT, #15 GA
24/7:
#186 Overall, #28 DL, #16 GA

A trio of Clemson D-line commitments moved up in the latest Rivals.com prospect rankings for 2023.

That's led by a nearly 100-spot jump for 4-star Rome, Georgia lineman Stephiylan Green, who is up to No. 100 overall. He committed to Clemson in late June.

Another top-100 prospect to move up was Alabaster, Alabama defensive tackle Peter Woods, who is up to No. 54 overall and No. 5 as a defensive tackle there. He is rated as high as No. 1 overall at his position by ESPN.

One of Clemson's latest additions, 4-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker, is up five spots to No. 175 overall.

On minus side, quarterback Christopher Vizzina dropped out of the top-50 (53), among five top-250 commits to fall double-digits along with Avieon Terrell (12 spots), Harris Sewell (12), Ian Reed (11) and Branden Strozier (11).

Clemson has 11 top-250 commits in all, which trails only Alabama (18), Georgia (18), Notre Dame (17), Texas (17), Ohio State (14) and LSU (12). Rivals ranks the entire Clemson class at No. 7 overall.

