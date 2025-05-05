College football pundit uses model to pick Clemson to win national championship

College football analyst Josh Pate uses model to pick Clemson to win national championship

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

College football pundit Josh Pate says Clemson is winning the 2025 season's national championship, and he has the science to back it up. Pate cited on his show recently that five of the last six national champions had the most first-round draft picks in the subsequent draft, and seven of the last eight national champs had the most players taken in the subsequent draft period, reigning champ Ohio State being a prime example there. Making a composite average of the early 2026 NFL draft outlooks, Pate arrived at the conclusion a year ahead that Clemson is coming home with the national title next January. "The upcoming national champion will be the Clemson Tigers. Can you believe that? Good for Dabo Swinney. There will be no 'little ole Clemson.' There will be no doubting," Pate said. "There will be no hating. There will be no looking down on Clemson, none of that. If they're planning on bottling that up at any point this year, I want to get out ahead of it and tell you, no, no, no. Clemson is supposed to win the national championship this upcoming year. Whomst amongst us knew, right? The science is not going to fail us here, according to the mock draft community Clemson...3.2 on average first-rounders for the (2026) NFL draft. "So this is it, guys. I assume they're going to win the ACC...They're not one of the top-4 favorites to win the national championship right now...In fact, they're not second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh. They're actually tied with Bama for the seventh-best odds." Pate said he has already put a bet down on the Tigers backing up that NFL talent formula. "I don't have to defend this, because this is not my opinion. This is science. So if it comes to pass, this will be an iconic segment," he said. "And if it doesn't come to pass...I just want the credit. I don't want the blame. Who wants blame?...It's on the science. It's not on me," Pate added in a joking tone. Todd McShay, former ESPN draft go-to, released one 2026 draft outlook that had four Clemson standouts in the Top 10 alone and six total going in the first round. There have been more predictions to project Clemson QB Cade Klubnik going No. 1 overall or slot Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods as the top prospect overall. After the 2016 national title, Clemson had two Top 12 selections with Mike Williams (7) and Deshaun Watson (12) and six total picks. After the 2018 national title, Clemson also had six total picks and three go in the first 17 selections, all from the D-line. More from Pate: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!