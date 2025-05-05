|
Tigers wrap road trip at No. 8 Coastal Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude the home-and-home season series against No. 8 Coastal Carolina at Conway on Tuesday night.
GAME SETUP • Who - Clemson (37-12) vs. Coastal Carolina (37-11) • Best Ranking - CU - No. 6 NCBWA; CCU - No. 8 Baseball America • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Conway, S.C. (Springs Brooks Stadium) • Watch - ESPN+ • Video Announcers - Haley Nitsche, Kyle Rush, Sam Weiderhaft • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 51-13 (1986-25) • Record at Coastal Carolina - Clemson leads 12-5 (1986-23) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Nathan Dvorsky (CU - 4-0, 6.61 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Jones (CCU - 2-2, 3.50) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 7-6 road record, won one of three games at No. 5 Florida State last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .272 with a .444 slugging percentage, .409 on-base percentage and 58 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.97 ERA, .246 opponents’ batting average and 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975. COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW • Coastal Carolina, which has a 20-3 home record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kevin Schnall. • The Chanticleers swept App State in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.47 ERA and .976 fielding percentage. • Caden Bodine is hitting .324, Sebastian Alexander has eight homers and 20 steals and Dominick Carbone has a team-high four saves. QUICK HITS • Coastal Carolina defeated the Tigers 8-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 25, 2025. • Tuesday's game at Coastal Carolina marks Clemson's 11th consecutive game against a top-25 team. • Clemson's highest-scoring inning is the first inning, when it has scored 64 runs, 24 more than any other inning. PAINO PRODUCING RUNS • Senior infielder Josh Paino has been one of the top run producers on the team in his first and only season in the program in 2025. • He had made many highlight-reel plays at third base despite playing most of his career at shortstop. • He is hitting .268 with nine homers, a triple, eight doubles, 44 RBIs, 35 runs and six steals in 49 games (48 starts). • He is hitting .348 with runners in scoring position.
