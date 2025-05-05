sports_baseball
Nathan Dvorsky will make his first career start.

Tigers wrap road trip at No. 8 Coastal Carolina
CU Athletic Communications - 5 minutes ago

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude the home-and-home season series against No. 8 Coastal Carolina at Conway on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Clemson (37-12) vs. Coastal Carolina (37-11)

• Best Ranking - CU - No. 6 NCBWA; CCU - No. 8 Baseball America

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Conway, S.C. (Springs Brooks Stadium)

• Watch - ESPN+

• Video Announcers - Haley Nitsche, Kyle Rush, Sam Weiderhaft

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 51-13 (1986-25)

• Record at Coastal Carolina - Clemson leads 12-5 (1986-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Nathan Dvorsky (CU - 4-0, 6.61 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Jones (CCU - 2-2, 3.50)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 7-6 road record, won one of three games at No. 5 Florida State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .272 with a .444 slugging percentage, .409 on-base percentage and 58 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.97 ERA, .246 opponents’ batting average and 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• Coastal Carolina, which has a 20-3 home record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kevin Schnall.

• The Chanticleers swept App State in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.47 ERA and .976 fielding percentage.

• Caden Bodine is hitting .324, Sebastian Alexander has eight homers and 20 steals and Dominick Carbone has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Coastal Carolina defeated the Tigers 8-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 25, 2025.

• Tuesday's game at Coastal Carolina marks Clemson's 11th consecutive game against a top-25 team.

• Clemson's highest-scoring inning is the first inning, when it has scored 64 runs, 24 more than any other inning.

PAINO PRODUCING RUNS

• Senior infielder Josh Paino has been one of the top run producers on the team in his first and only season in the program in 2025.

• He had made many highlight-reel plays at third base despite playing most of his career at shortstop.

• He is hitting .268 with nine homers, a triple, eight doubles, 44 RBIs, 35 runs and six steals in 49 games (48 starts).

• He is hitting .348 with runners in scoring position.

