CLEMSON RECRUITING

Sammy Brown is a Top 10 prospect in the nation according to ESPN now.
Sammy Brown is a Top 10 prospect in the nation according to ESPN now.

Clemson commits move up latest ESPN rankings
by - 2023 Jun 29, Thu 10:52
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Sammy Brown Photo
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
24/7:
#5 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA

Five-star prospect Sammy Brown leads the way for Clemson in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings update for the 2024 class.

The top-rated inside linebacker in the nation is a Top 10 prospect now, according to the outlet, at No. 10.

Midlothian, Texas receiver commit Bryant Wesco is only five spots behind the 5-star threshold at No. 22 and the No. 5 receiver in the class.

The biggest mover upward in Clemson's '24 class is 4-star receiver Terrance Moore, who vaulted 45 spots to No. 220 overall.

Clemson has nine ESPN 300 pledges in all, with the group also including tight end Christian Bentancur (122), safety Ricardo Jones (188), cornerback Tavoy Feagin (240), safety Noah Dixon (256), defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler (258) and defensive tackle Champ Thompson (286).

Five-star target and No. 1-rated athlete Mike Matthews is No. 5 in the updated rankings.

Clemson is tied for the sixth-most ESPN 300 pledges, where the group with double-digit commits there are Georgia (14), Michigan (11), Ohio State (10), Southern Cal (10) and Penn State (10). Florida, Oregon and LSU also have nine ESPN 300 commits.

ESPN hasn't updated its team recruiting rankings since Jones' commitment, but the Tigers are No. 10 in the 247Sports Team Composite, which leads the ACC.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN says Clemson pros are two of the biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade
ESPN says Clemson pros are two of the biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade
Clemson commits move up latest ESPN rankings
Clemson commits move up latest ESPN rankings
Clemson improves by double-digits in Directors' Cup finish
Clemson improves by double-digits in Directors' Cup finish
Where CBS Sports ranks Clemson's 2023 schedule in the ACC
Where CBS Sports ranks Clemson's 2023 schedule in the ACC
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 93 Recruits (61 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week