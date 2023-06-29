|
Clemson commits move up latest ESPN rankings
Sammy Brown leads the way for Clemson in
ESPN's latest recruiting rankings update for the 2024 class.
The top-rated inside linebacker in the nation is a Top 10 prospect now, according to the outlet, at No. 10. Midlothian, Texas receiver commit Bryant Wesco is only five spots behind the 5-star threshold at No. 22 and the No. 5 receiver in the class. The biggest mover upward in Clemson's '24 class is 4-star receiver Terrance Moore, who vaulted 45 spots to No. 220 overall. Clemson has nine ESPN 300 pledges in all, with the group also including tight end Christian Bentancur (122), safety Ricardo Jones (188), cornerback Tavoy Feagin (240), safety Noah Dixon (256), defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler (258) and defensive tackle Champ Thompson (286). Five-star target and No. 1-rated athlete Mike Matthews is No. 5 in the updated rankings. Clemson is tied for the sixth-most ESPN 300 pledges, where the group with double-digit commits there are Georgia (14), Michigan (11), Ohio State (10), Southern Cal (10) and Penn State (10). Florida, Oregon and LSU also have nine ESPN 300 commits. ESPN hasn't updated its team recruiting rankings since Jones' commitment, but the Tigers are No. 10 in the 247Sports Team Composite, which leads the ACC.
