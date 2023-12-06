Clemson commits make moves in new Rivals rankings

The biggest mover was 4-star tight end Christian Bentancur, who vaulted 30 spots to No. 99 overall.

Clemson's Top 100 group is led by linebacker Sammy Brown (No. 27) and wide receiver Bryant Wesco (30). Rivals has 26 5-star prospects currently ahead of the early signing period (Dec. 20-22).

Cornerback Corian Gipson is the Tigers' other Top 100 prospect (71), who moved up 16 spots and ranks ninth among cornerbacks.

The next tier of the Rivals250 Clemson pledges is strongside defensive end Darien Mayo (104), defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler (133; moved up eight spots), safety Noah Dixon (145), safety Ricardo Jones (151) and cornerback Tavoy Feagin (172).

Wide receiver TJ Moore made his Top 250 debut (239) and running back David Eziomume rounded out the group (246).

Clemson is currently ranked 16th overall but 10th in average rating per commit in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.